Dr. Richard Slater, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Slater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Slater works at General Practitioners Of Hamden in Hamden, CT with other offices in Branford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Practitioners of Hamden & Branford
    1684 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 (203) 787-7191
    General Practitioners Branford
    238 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 (203) 483-2426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anxiety

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2022
    Doctor Slater is one a preference best physicians!! He's very good listener doctor Slater is very patient very kind and genuine. Along with doctor Slater staff who works very hard I am very grateful. Doctor Slater's been in Branford for many many years and hopefully for many many more!! yo Thank you Dr. Slater and staff
    Kathleen o'neill — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Slater, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1407960826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
