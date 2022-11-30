Overview

Dr. Richard Slater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Slater works at General Practitioners Of Hamden in Hamden, CT with other offices in Branford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.