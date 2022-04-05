Dr. Richard Singleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Singleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Singleton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Singleton works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singleton?
Dr. Singleton is a wonderful surgeon! He and his NP Melissa along with all of the other staff are very caring and helpful. I had surgery earlier this year and it has been truly life changing for me! Dr. Singleton was very honest about the procedure and the facts on what to expect and possible outcomes. He was very thorough and caring throughout my hospital stay and recovery. It's very rare to find a surgeon who also has a great bedside manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Singleton to anyone who is suffering with spine issues.
About Dr. Richard Singleton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598962094
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Neurological Surgery
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - General Surgery
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singleton works at
Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.