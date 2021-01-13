Overview

Dr. Richard Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.