Dr. Richard Singer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (144)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Singer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Singer works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Surgery Specialists - Dearborn
    22731 Newman St Ste 100A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 561-4910
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 13, 2021
    when I first came to doctor Singer I was in shock, pain and very scared. After I left, I felt posistive about my recovery and glad I had went to doctor Singer. He is amazing!
    Isabelle C. — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Singer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669464434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center- University of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit Mi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

