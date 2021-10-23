See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Dr. Richard Simon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Center of S Florida
    600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 473-9779
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Richard Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194824714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
