Dr. Richard Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Orthopedic Center of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.