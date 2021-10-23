Dr. Richard Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Center of S Florida600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-9779Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great! Dr. Simon is an excellent and caring doctor you can trust. I selected Dr. Simon after suffering a significant on-duty injury. His assistant Fatima was my first point of contact and I knew right away I was in good hands. Fatima conducted a detailed medical screening and answered all my questions. An injury is always unsettling and she ensured my confidence in Dr. Simon was well placed. My appointment was scheduled promptly and when I met Dr. Simon, I knew that I was going to receive the best care and attain the best possible outcome. This assessment was not just instinctive but based on how thorough he was with my examinations, tests, explaining every step in the process, treatment options and follow-ups with therapy. As a result of the great medical care provided by Dr. Simon and his team of experts, I have been able to return to full duty serving our community. I am very grateful to Dr. Simon.
About Dr. Richard Simon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194824714
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
