Dr. Richard Simman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Simman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louvain Univ and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Simman works at Coping Center at DRMC in Defiance, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH, Toledo, OH, Oregon, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Defiance Regional Medical Center
    1200 Ralston Ave, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2003
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania
    5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2003
  3. 3
    Toledo
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1888
  4. 4
    ProMedica Wound Care Center - Oregon
    2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 100, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 690-7670
  5. 5
    ProMedica Wound Care Center - Toledo
    3110 W Central Ave Ste A, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 473-6633
  6. 6
    Total Health & Wellness Obgyn LLC
    4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 104, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 384-0780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Simman did my reconstructive surgery after mastectomy in 2005. I had a Tran flap. I simply loved the results! I wanted to see him about a related problem and was very disappointed to find out that he has moved to Toledo! I need to have surgery along the scar across by belly to remove some suture Granuloma. Hopefully all will be fine with my new surgeon.....
    Cynthia Ross — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Simman, MD
    About Dr. Richard Simman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760448740
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Nazareth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louvain Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Simman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simman has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

