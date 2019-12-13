Dr. Richard Simman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Simman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Simman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louvain Univ and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Simman works at
Defiance Regional Medical Center1200 Ralston Ave, Defiance, OH 43512 Directions (419) 291-2003
ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 309, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2003
Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 824-1888
ProMedica Wound Care Center - Oregon2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 100, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 690-7670
ProMedica Wound Care Center - Toledo3110 W Central Ave Ste A, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 473-6633
Total Health & Wellness Obgyn LLC4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 104, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 384-0780
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
Dr. Simman did my reconstructive surgery after mastectomy in 2005. I had a Tran flap. I simply loved the results! I wanted to see him about a related problem and was very disappointed to find out that he has moved to Toledo! I need to have surgery along the scar across by belly to remove some suture Granuloma. Hopefully all will be fine with my new surgeon.....
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760448740
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Nazareth Hospital
- Louvain Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Simman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simman has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simman speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simman.
