Overview

Dr. Richard Simman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Defiance, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louvain Univ and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Simman works at Coping Center at DRMC in Defiance, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH, Toledo, OH, Oregon, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.