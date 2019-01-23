Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Silver, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
Pediatric Pulmonary Associates Of North Texas8501 Wade Blvd Ste 1020 Bldg X, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions
PPANT-Plano1708 Coit Rd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 668-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was a patient of Dr Silver's from the age of 1-17. He was able to diagnose me with an uncommon lung disease while others couldn't. I stopped seeing him at 17 due to needing to go to an adult pulmonologist. She retired & her replacement did not take my concerns seriously. At age 26, (2018) I requested to come back to Dr Silver who gladly took me. After about 6 months of altering my meds up & thorough appointments, my lungs are better than ever! I would recommend no one else for your children!!!
About Dr. Richard Silver, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1881647212
Education & Certifications
- Babies/Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia U College Of Physicians and Surgeons Pediatric Pulmonology
- Childrens Medical Center Dallas/Utswms Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Silver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
