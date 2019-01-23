See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Richard Silver, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Silver, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Silver works at Pediatric Pulmonary Associates Of North Texas in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Pulmonary Associates Of North Texas
    8501 Wade Blvd Ste 1020 Bldg X, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    PPANT-Plano
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 668-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Tuberculosis Screening
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Asthma
Tuberculosis Screening

Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2019
    I was a patient of Dr Silver's from the age of 1-17. He was able to diagnose me with an uncommon lung disease while others couldn't. I stopped seeing him at 17 due to needing to go to an adult pulmonologist. She retired & her replacement did not take my concerns seriously. At age 26, (2018) I requested to come back to Dr Silver who gladly took me. After about 6 months of altering my meds up & thorough appointments, my lungs are better than ever! I would recommend no one else for your children!!!
    Clara in Garland, TX — Jan 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Richard Silver, MD
    About Dr. Richard Silver, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881647212
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Babies/Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia U College Of Physicians and Surgeons Pediatric Pulmonology
    Internship
    • Childrens Medical Center Dallas/Utswms Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
