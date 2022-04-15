Dr. Richard Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Silver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Osceola Urology Associates591 Oak Commons Blvd Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 544-3494Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silver is an excellent surgeon who cured my BF's frequent urinary tract infections.
About Dr. Richard Silver, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346573912
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital (Pediatric Urology)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Urology)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (General Surgery)
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine, Chicago, Il
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Polyuria, Bedwetting and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
