Dr. Richard Silva, DO
Dr. Richard Silva, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr Js Ocean Medical Center Inc.1100 S Federal Hwy Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 943-9670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Silva Med Centre150 E Sample Rd Ste 230, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 943-9670
- Broward Health North
I’ve been a patient for over three years and,I extremely recommend him as a doctor. He spends time with his patients and has been a great doctor in my opinion. I have tried several other doctors who are part of my insurance network with no success, I rather pay out of pocket to see Dr Silva.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1366497588
- Palmetto Gnrl Hosp
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rutgers
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.