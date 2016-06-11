Overview

Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Silberman II works at St Mary Medical Center Inc in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.