Dr. Silberman II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Silberman II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Mary Medical Center Inc1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 548-0235
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silberman II?
Friendly & Professional & Cares about your Health
About Dr. Richard Silberman II, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1295730075
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberman II accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silberman II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberman II works at
Dr. Silberman II has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silberman II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberman II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberman II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.