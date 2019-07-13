Dr. Richard Sievers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sievers, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sievers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Mid-south Retina Associates LLC820 E Matthews Ave Ste F, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (870) 933-9262
Mid-south Retina Associates LLC6005 Park Ave # 43B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (731) 427-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect,, they are very efficient and run the office like a well oiled machine I felt comfortable and felt like I had a lot of good attention and the doctor was very concerned about my comfort and my pain level I am so glad that I was referred to Dr. Sievers from my regular eye doctor I will never go to another retina specialist ,,, the doctor and all the staff made sure I knew what was happening to me and what to expect,,
About Dr. Richard Sievers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962407791
Education & Certifications
- Memphis City Hosp
- Bapt Hosp
- Bapt Hosp
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
