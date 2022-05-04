See All Oncologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Overview

Dr. Richard Siegel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University Of Michigan Mius and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Siegel works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Insurance Accepted
Locations

    Illinois Cancer Specialists
    880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-4482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hernia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mastodynia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Hodgkin's Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngeal Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Richard Siegel, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1730176322
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Chicago Il
    • University Of Michigan Mius
