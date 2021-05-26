Dr. Shusterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Shusterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Shusterman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morrisville, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Shusterman works at
Locations
Institute for Respiratory and Sleep Medicine P C.1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 125, Morrisville, PA 19067 Directions (215) 757-0604
THE INSTITUTE FOR RESPIRATORY AND SLEEP, Morrisville, PA2630 Holme Ave Ste 104, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 332-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was thorough and knowledgeable but I'm still waiting for some improvement in my condition (just one visit so far).
About Dr. Richard Shusterman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043250202
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical College Penn
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shusterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shusterman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shusterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shusterman.
