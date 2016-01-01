Dr. Richard Shure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shure, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Shure, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Shure works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 345-1646Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shure?
About Dr. Richard Shure, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346249091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shure works at
Dr. Shure has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Dislocation and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shure. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.