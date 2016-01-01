See All Hand Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Richard Shure, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Shure, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Shure, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Shure works at Jewett Orthopedic Clinic in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Dislocation and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jewett Orthopedic Clinic
    7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 345-1646
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Shoulder Dislocation
Neuroplasty
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Shoulder Dislocation
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(15)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shure?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Shure, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Shure, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shure to family and friends

Dr. Shure's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shure

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Shure, MD.

About Dr. Richard Shure, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346249091
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Shure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shure works at Jewett Orthopedic Clinic in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shure’s profile.

Dr. Shure has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder Dislocation and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shure. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shure.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Shure, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.