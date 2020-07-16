See All General Dentists in Medford, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Short, DMD

Dentistry
5 (123)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Short, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Short works at The Classic Smile in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Classic Smile
    92 High St Ste 12, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 208-7689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2020
    People ask me why I travel over an hour for dental care. First of all, Dr. Short is proficient in his communication, treatments and procedures. His office is run with customer service as a priority. His staff are friendly, happy and professional. Above all, I feel safe because of all of the COVID precautions being observed there.
    — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Short, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1396864203
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
