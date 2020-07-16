Dr. Richard Short, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Dentists
- MA
- Medford
- Dr. Richard Short, DMD
Dr. Richard Short, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richard Short, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Medford, MA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Short works at
Locations
-
1
The Classic Smile92 High St Ste 12, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 208-7689
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anesthesia
- View other providers who treat Arestin® Therapy
- View other providers who treat Biocon Dental Implants
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Gums
- View other providers who treat Bone Grafting
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System
- View other providers who treat Broken Tooth
- View other providers who treat Canine Teeth, Absence Upper Permanent
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cavity
- View other providers who treat Ceramic Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Ceramic Dental Crowns
- View other providers who treat Chipped Tooth
- View other providers who treat Chronic Periodontitis
- View other providers who treat Clear Ceramic Braces
- View other providers who treat Clear Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat ClearAligner™
- View other providers who treat ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
- View other providers who treat Composite Fillings
- View other providers who treat Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns
- View other providers who treat Conscious Sedation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Interventional Procedures
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Veneers
- View other providers who treat Dental Bone Loss
- View other providers who treat Dental Crowding
- View other providers who treat Dental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dental Hygiene Services
- View other providers who treat Dental Injury
- View other providers who treat Dental Inlays
- View other providers who treat Dental Spacing
- View other providers who treat Dental Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dentures
- View other providers who treat e.max® Dental Crowns
- View other providers who treat Excessive Tooth Wear
- View other providers who treat Full Mouth Rehabilitation
- View other providers who treat Gingivitis
- View other providers who treat Gold Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Grinding of Teeth
- View other providers who treat Guided Tissue Regeneration
- View other providers who treat Gum Disease
- View other providers who treat Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva)
- View other providers who treat Halitosis
- View other providers who treat Impacted Teeth
- View other providers who treat Implant-Supported Dentures
- View other providers who treat Intraoral Camera
- View other providers who treat Invisalign Teen®
- View other providers who treat Invisalign®
- View other providers who treat Invisible Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™
- View other providers who treat Light Activated Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Lingual Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Local Anesthesia
- View other providers who treat Loose Teeth
- View other providers who treat Lower Dentures
- View other providers who treat Lumineers®
- View other providers who treat MAC Veneers™
- View other providers who treat Metal Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Microsonic Dental Cleanings
- View other providers who treat Mini Dental Braces
- View other providers who treat Misaligned Teeth
- View other providers who treat Misshapen Teeth
- View other providers who treat Mouthguards
- View other providers who treat Nitrous Oxide Administration
- View other providers who treat Nitrous Oxide Sedation
- View other providers who treat Nobel Teeth in an Hour™
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
- View other providers who treat Nu Radiance® Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System
- View other providers who treat Oral Conscious Sedation
- View other providers who treat Oral Sedation
- View other providers who treat Oral Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays
- View other providers who treat Panorex FMX
- View other providers who treat Partial Dentures
- View other providers who treat Periodontitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Disability
- View other providers who treat Plaque
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Fixed Bridges
- View other providers who treat Porcelain Veneers
- View other providers who treat Power Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Propel® Orthodontics
- View other providers who treat Prophy Jet Air Polishing
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Root Canal Retreatment
- View other providers who treat Root Planing
- View other providers who treat Same-Day Dental Crowns
- View other providers who treat Same-Day Dental Onlays
- View other providers who treat Sapphire Whitening
- View other providers who treat Scaling and Root Planing
- View other providers who treat Sensitive Teeth
- View other providers who treat Simple Tooth Extractions
- View other providers who treat Single Visit Root Canals
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances
- View other providers who treat Smile Makeovers
- View other providers who treat Snap-On-Smile®
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Stained Teeth
- View other providers who treat Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Teeth Polishing
- View other providers who treat Teeth Scaling
- View other providers who treat Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Teething
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Tooth Abrasion
- View other providers who treat Tooth Abscess
- View other providers who treat Tooth Attrition
- View other providers who treat Tooth Avulsion
- View other providers who treat Tooth Damage
- View other providers who treat Tooth Decay
- View other providers who treat Tooth Demineralization
- View other providers who treat Tooth Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Tooth Loss
- View other providers who treat Tooth-Borne Denture
- View other providers who treat Toothache
- View other providers who treat Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
- View other providers who treat Trèswhite Teeth Whitening
- View other providers who treat Upper Dentures
- View other providers who treat VELscope® Vx System
- View other providers who treat Zoom!® Teeth Whitening
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Short?
People ask me why I travel over an hour for dental care. First of all, Dr. Short is proficient in his communication, treatments and procedures. His office is run with customer service as a priority. His staff are friendly, happy and professional. Above all, I feel safe because of all of the COVID precautions being observed there.
About Dr. Richard Short, DMD
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396864203
Education & Certifications
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short speaks Hebrew, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.