Dr. Richard Shinbrot, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Shinbrot works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.