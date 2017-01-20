Overview

Dr. Richard Shewbridge, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Lodi Community Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Shewbridge works at Cleveland Clinic Endocrinology in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.