Overview

Dr. Richard Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.