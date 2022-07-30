Dr. Richard Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sherman, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Richard N. Sherman MD Apmc3627 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-7160
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience! Dr. Sherman is very Patient, knowledgeable, kind, never rushed, and bedside manner impeccable.
About Dr. Richard Sherman, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Impetigo, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.