Dr. Richard Shereff, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Richard Shereff, MD is a dermatologist in Fayetteville, NC. Dr. Shereff completed a residency at Tenn Med Units. He currently practices at Richard H Shereff MD PA and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Dr. Shereff is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard H Shereff MD PA
    Richard H Shereff MD PA
139 Hunter Cir, Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 323-4888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Richard Shereff, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 52 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780676742
Education & Certifications

  • Tenn Med Units
  • Tenn Med Units
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
  • Dermatology
  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
