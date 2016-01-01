Dr. Richard Shereff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shereff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shereff, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Shereff, MD is a dermatologist in Fayetteville, NC. Dr. Shereff completed a residency at Tenn Med Units. He currently practices at Richard H Shereff MD PA and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Dr. Shereff is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Richard H Shereff MD PA139 Hunter Cir, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Richard Shereff, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780676742
Education & Certifications
- Tenn Med Units
- Tenn Med Units
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shereff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shereff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shereff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shereff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shereff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shereff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shereff.
