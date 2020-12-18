Dr. Richard Shepard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shepard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Shepard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Locations
VCU Health Pauley Heart Center1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 430-5135
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepard is wonderful! Professional, experienced, approachable and friendly. We feel so lucky to have him as our son’s doctor.
About Dr. Richard Shepard, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346330990
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepard has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.