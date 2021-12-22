Overview

Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at San Fernando Valley Urological Associates in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.