Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Richard A Shapiro MD40 E Merrick Rd Ste 103, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 825-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Shapiro for many years and would not hesitate to recommend him highly. Professional, courteous and thorough.
About Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Center
- Stamford Hosp
- New York Medical College
- CLARK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shapiro works at
