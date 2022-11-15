See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

General Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Wound Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Fantastic surgeon! I counted myself lucky when I was referred to Dr. Shapiro in 2014 for surgery for a melanoma. As soon as I stepped in his office I knew I was in great hands. The surgery went great. Fast forward 8 years later to November 2022 when I went to see Dr. Shapiro for a recommended breast surgeon consultation for fibroadenoma removal. Again, my experience was fantastic. Dr. Shapiro took the time to answer all my questions about the procedure during the initial consultation. The day of the surgery he made me feel comfortable and at easy and the surgery went as perfect as surgery could. Even the scar looks better than I ever imagined. Dr Shapiro and his entire team (Susan who scheduled my surgery, the nurses etc.) are kind, caring and extremely skilled professionals who made me feel super safe in their care. Simply a world class surgeon with an amazing demeanor as well. Thank you!
    Christiane — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104827716
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

