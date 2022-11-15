Overview

Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.