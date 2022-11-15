Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic surgeon! I counted myself lucky when I was referred to Dr. Shapiro in 2014 for surgery for a melanoma. As soon as I stepped in his office I knew I was in great hands. The surgery went great. Fast forward 8 years later to November 2022 when I went to see Dr. Shapiro for a recommended breast surgeon consultation for fibroadenoma removal. Again, my experience was fantastic. Dr. Shapiro took the time to answer all my questions about the procedure during the initial consultation. The day of the surgery he made me feel comfortable and at easy and the surgery went as perfect as surgery could. Even the scar looks better than I ever imagined. Dr Shapiro and his entire team (Susan who scheduled my surgery, the nurses etc.) are kind, caring and extremely skilled professionals who made me feel super safe in their care. Simply a world class surgeon with an amazing demeanor as well. Thank you!
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
