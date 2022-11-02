Overview

Dr. Richard Shaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Shaffer works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX and Spring Branch, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.