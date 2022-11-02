Dr. Richard Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Shaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio Stone855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio12850 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bulverde6102 FM 311, Spring Branch, TX 78070 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I was seen for a colonoscopy, and doctor Schaffer had excellent bedside manners, he's very good at what he does, and he gave me a very thorough post-procedure brief that gave me all the necessary information I needed going forward- and he's a veteran.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134158736
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of Maryland
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
