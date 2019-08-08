Overview

Dr. Richard Shack, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Shack works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.