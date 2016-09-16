Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels.
Dr. Senyszyn works at
Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Psychiatry1260 River Acres Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 730-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senyszyn?
I have had experiences in the past with doctors where I feel like they didn't understand my anxiety & the daily struggles I go through, Dr. Senyszyn was the first person I feel like he understood; I will definately be seeing him again. He even gave me options on what would work best with my anxiety, and explained each thoroughly. Thanks Dr.Senyszyn for giving me hope again! :)
About Dr. Richard Senyszyn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518000413
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hospital
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Texas Technical University
- Texas A&M U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senyszyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senyszyn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senyszyn works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Senyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senyszyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.