Dr. Richard Semeran, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Semeran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Semeran works at
Locations
Richard D. Semeran M D PC600 E Genesee St Ste 200, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 474-7377
Richard D Semeran MD PC8100 Oswego Rd Ste 110, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 622-4177
- 3 90 Presidential Plz Ste 1009, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-5210
University Ob/ Gyn Associates725 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-5162Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semeran?
Dr. Semeran is the best! Very personable and compassionate towards both myself and my baby's needs. Even with complications during pregnancy and delivery I was comfortable with his ability to make everything okay. Over all he exceeded all of my expectations for a doctor in his field of Obstetrics & Gynecology. I would recommend him to my friends or closest family and I have.
About Dr. Richard Semeran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326147752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semeran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semeran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semeran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semeran has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semeran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Semeran speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Semeran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semeran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semeran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semeran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.