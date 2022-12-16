Overview

Dr. Richard Seldes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.



Dr. Seldes works at UNIVERSITY PLACE ORTHOPHEDICS LLP in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY, Englewood, NJ, Hackensack, NJ and Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Femur or Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.