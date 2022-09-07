Overview

Dr. Richard Sekerak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Sekerak works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.