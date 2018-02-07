Overview

Dr. Richard Seidel Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Seidel Jr works at Digestive Health Specialists of Tyler in Tyler, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX and Lindale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.