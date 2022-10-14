Dr. Richard Sears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sears, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Sears, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Sears works at
Locations
Winchester Gastroenterology Associates190 Campus Blvd Ste 300, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (205) 934-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sears saved my husband’s life. He has been out Gastro doc for many years now.
About Dr. Richard Sears, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467400424
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sears has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sears works at
Dr. Sears has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sears. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sears.
