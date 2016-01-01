See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Scofield, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Scofield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Scofield works at 72ND ST MEDICAL ASSOC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seventy Second Street Medical Associates PC
    310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-7077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Scofield, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1427133123
Education & Certifications

  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Scofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scofield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Scofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scofield works at 72ND ST MEDICAL ASSOC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scofield’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scofield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scofield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

