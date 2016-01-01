Overview

Dr. Richard Scofield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Scofield works at 72ND ST MEDICAL ASSOC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

