Dr. Richard Schwartz, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists--Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Aortic Valve Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.