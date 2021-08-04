See All Neurologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD

Neurology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Schumann Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rancho Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    16776 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92128

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Is knowledgeable, listens to all concerns, will explain to family members, doesn't rush through examinations, answers all questions and explains treatment plan well. Stays positive has good long time skill lacking in most professionals "Bedside manner". Have had as Neurologist since 2015
    About Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD

    Neurology
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1831157916
    Education & Certifications

    Crozer Chester Med Center|University Ca Davis Med Center
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Dr. Richard Schumann Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schumann Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schumann Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schumann Jr's profile.

    Dr. Schumann Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

