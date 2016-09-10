Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schulze, MD
Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Schulze Eye Center728 E 67th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 217-4992
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. Schulze for surgery after I developed severe cataracts in both eyes. Due to multiple additional vision problems I was considered legally blind and required very costly prescription glasses. I now have 20/20 vision in both eyes and only need OTC readers. Prior to my surgery I received a comprehensive evaluation using state of the art technology. This is a busy practice but at no time did I feel rushed. Dr. Schulze and his Team patiently and thoroughly answered all my qu
- Ophthalmology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1376512566
- Wilmer Inst Johns Hopkins
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulze accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.