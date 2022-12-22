Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schulze, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Schulze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Schulze works at
Locations
-
1
Schulze Eye Center728 E 67th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 217-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schulze?
No complaints. Everything moved efficiently. Option for sedation. I didn’t need it. He and the staff talked me through the whole process. Went in with 20/70ish vision left with 20/12.5ish.
About Dr. Richard Schulze, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205815743
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Roanoke Meml Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Oxford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulze works at
Dr. Schulze has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.