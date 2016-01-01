Dr. Richard Schroer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schroer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Schroer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Schroer works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroer?
About Dr. Richard Schroer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669463220
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schroer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schroer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroer works at
Dr. Schroer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.