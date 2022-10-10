Dr. Richard Schram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schram, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Schram, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Schram works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Orthopedic Specialists7900 FM 1826 Ste 100 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 301-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schram?
Dr. Schram performed Rotator Cuff Surgery on me on August 24, 2022. The surgery was very straightforward and I experienced a minimal amount of pain. My pain right after the surgery was less than the day before the surgery. The surgery was performed at the Stonegate Surgery Center. All of the staff at both Dr. Schram’s office and the Stonegate Surgery Center were very well-trained and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Richard Schram, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548274913
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schram accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schram works at
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Schram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.