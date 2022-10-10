See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Richard Schram, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Schram, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Schram works at Austin Orthopedic Specialists in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Orthopedic Specialists
    7900 FM 1826 Ste 100 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 301-9922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Peripheral Nerve Block
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 10, 2022
    Dr. Schram performed Rotator Cuff Surgery on me on August 24, 2022. The surgery was very straightforward and I experienced a minimal amount of pain. My pain right after the surgery was less than the day before the surgery. The surgery was performed at the Stonegate Surgery Center. All of the staff at both Dr. Schram’s office and the Stonegate Surgery Center were very well-trained and a pleasure to work with.
    Karl Irwin — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Schram, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548274913
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Schram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schram works at Austin Orthopedic Specialists in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schram’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Schram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

