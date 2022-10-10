Overview

Dr. Richard Schram, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Schram works at Austin Orthopedic Specialists in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.