Dr. Richard Schoor, MD

Urology
3.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Schoor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Schoor works at NYU Langone Urology Associates - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margolis Stanley MD Office
    285 E Main St Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Male Infertility
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Male Infertility
Urinary Stones

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 31, 2020
    Dr. Schoor is an amazing doctor, i have seen him for several years, he has helped me over the years he saved my life recently with an emergency procedure I will be seeing him for my care always. i am forever grateful to Dr. Schoor.
    A — Mar 31, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Schoor, MD

    • Urology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740384486
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University Of Maryland
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Schoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoor works at NYU Langone Urology Associates - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schoor’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

