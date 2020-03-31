Overview

Dr. Richard Schoor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Schoor works at NYU Langone Urology Associates - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.