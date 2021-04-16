Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Dr. Richard G Schmidt15 Presidential Blvd Ste 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He was absolutely amazing. I had breast cancer that metastasized to the bone. He did a shoulder arthroplasty. He was so knowledgeable, compassionate and very protective. I couldn't of had a better surgeon. He saved my life. His team is also exceptional. I seen him at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, IL.. My family loves him and so do I. I would recommend him to anyone. He is the only one that I would let treat me for bone disease.
About Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629049028
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of the University
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of the University
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
