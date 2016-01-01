Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518059369
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children
- Jefferson Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
