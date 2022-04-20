Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Bedside manners, the APN in the office as well who consults to him. Very thorough provider went over MRI, took his time to discuss treatment plan. He is definitely a provider that Talks the talk and walks the walk. Very satisfied and pleased to be under his care. Front and Back-office staff very professional and caring.
About Dr. Richard Schmidt, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013350511
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmidt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
