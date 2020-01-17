Overview

Dr. Richard Schlossberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Schlossberg works at Auburn Primary Care in Auburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.