Super Profile

Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Umdnj New Jersey Med School

Dr. Schlenk works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Schlenk and his staff are all very kind and attentive. Dr. Schlenk was thorough and explained about my L4&5 damage and facts about my choosing to have the surgery and possible outcome afterwards with physical therapy. I feel more positive and confident that the surgery is the best decision. I have trust and confidence that Dr. Schlenk will do his best to repair my spine. I’m so thankful for Dr. Schlenk and his staff!! ??
    Linda Sahl — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487714465
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Schlenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlenk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlenk works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Schlenk’s profile.

    Dr. Schlenk has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlenk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlenk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlenk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlenk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlenk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

