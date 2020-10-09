Dr. Scherczinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Scherczinger, MD
Dr. Richard Scherczinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Scherczinger works at
Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Lake Norman134 Medical Park Rd Ste 111, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-6628
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 801-9100
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He was the cardiologist on call when I went to the ER and was admitted. His bed side manner was wonderful. He jokes and makes you feel at ease. He also explains things very well so you can understand what is going on.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841203122
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Scherczinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherczinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherczinger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherczinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherczinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherczinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherczinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherczinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.