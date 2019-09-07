Dr. Richard Scheinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Scheinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Scheinberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Scheinberg works at
Locations
Pueblo Surgery Center222 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-1394
- 2 730 N A St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions
- 3 530 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions
Pueblo Surgery Center Inc.401 Chapala St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 682-1394
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scheinber is a outstanding sergeant my left knee is doing great.
About Dr. Richard Scheinberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University MA Genl Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- PrincetonUniversity
- Orthopedic Surgery
