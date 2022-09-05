Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scartozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 301, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
Prospect Office166 Waterbury Rd Ste 204, Prospect, CT 06712 Directions (203) 758-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scartozzi repaired a macular hole that developed in my eye and restored my vision to 20/20 in that eye. That is an amazing feat considering that my central vision was pretty much destroyed by the hole that formed. I will be forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Richard Scartozzi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1487688826
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- SUNY at Stony Brook
Dr. Scartozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scartozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scartozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scartozzi has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scartozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scartozzi speaks Italian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scartozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scartozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scartozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scartozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.