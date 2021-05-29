Overview

Dr. Richard Sayegh, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.