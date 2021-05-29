Overview

Dr. Richard Sawyers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.



Dr. Sawyers works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Buda, TX and Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.