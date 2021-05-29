Dr. Richard Sawyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sawyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Sawyers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Clinic5251 W Highway 290 Bldg A, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 654-3000
Baylor Scott & White Clinic - Buda Medical Center5330 Overpass Rd Ste 100, Buda, TX 78610 Directions (737) 999-6600
Richard A. Sawyers M.d. P.A.2700 Citizens Plz Ste 303, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 579-1341
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Buda
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took my elderly mother for an appointment...this physician was the most kind and caring individual I’ve witnessed in quite some time. Doctors can be ‘hit or miss’ with bedside manner...Dr. Sawyers set the bar incredibly high in this category. He was so knowledgeable, and didn’t rush through the appointment...it felt like a visit with a friend. Elderly memory care requires compassion, and patience...we will be sticking with Dr. Sawyers. He was amazing!!
About Dr. Richard Sawyers, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1144421686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Neurology
Dr. Sawyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyers has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.