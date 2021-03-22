See All Gastroenterologists in Lawrence, MA
Overview

Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Sawyer works at Patient Focused Pathology in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence General Hospital
    1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Mar 22, 2021
    Very nice and caring Dr. Explained everything and was friendly. I had him 10 years ago and would never go to anyone else. Staff at outpatient was also extremely nice and made me feel very comfortable .
    — Mar 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD
    About Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093794042
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
