Overview

Dr. Richard Sawyer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Sawyer works at Patient Focused Pathology in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.